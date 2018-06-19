APS Board Approves Supt Contract, Track Project On Schedule (audio report)

At Monday nights regular meeting of the Alliance Public Schools Board of Education, Board members took action on several items. Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker made 2 hiring recommendations. High School Teacher Derek Wells will move up to Head Coach of freshman football and AHS Alum Josh Matulka was hired at an assistant coach for 7th grade football.

The Board moved to executive session to discuss the Superintendent contract and after 16 minutes, returned and voted 6-0 to approve a 3 year contract with Dr. Unzicker. Board member Terry Curtiss addressed those present saying he supported the contract because as a School District…”we want to send a message to our staff that we are committed to stability…and we have the right person in place.” Curtiss also mentioned that approximately 25% of this contract will be payed by the Hyannis District, which the Alliance Public Schools have a cooperative agreement with for administrative services.

The Board also spent time discussing the schedule changes for Emerson and Grandview Elementary which will add around 20 minutes to the school day. Board member Karen Trussell questioned Grandview Principal Eric Osteman and Emerson Principal Steve Folchert regarding recess time. Both Principals responded that they feel they have come up with appropriate schedules for the longer days.

Dr. Unzicker also gave an update on the Track Project and other building projects, and the Board members went to the Track for a first hand look at the progress. For a complete recap of the meeting and updates on the Track Project click on the audio link below.