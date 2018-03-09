APS Board Approves Peltz Bid For Track Project

The Alliance Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting last night to take action regarding bids received for the demolition and replacement of the track at Bulldog stadium.

The Board was to have taken action during the regular meeting on Monday to approve a contractor for the track project, but questions regarding the bid, prompted the board to table the matter until the special meeting.

Reichert Construction of Scottsbluff had submitted the low bid of $808, 997.50, however Peltz companies of Alliance questioned whether Reicherts bid was responsive and whether that company would be able to do the post tension work. During last nights meeting, the Board held lengthy discussion and asked many questions of both Eric Reichert of Reichert Construction and Jim and Terry Peltz of Peltz Companies. The main topic being who could do the post tension work and questions regarding specified items that were not included in Reichert’s bid. Both companies assured the board they could do the post tension work.

Several Board members kept coming back to the lack of information in Reichert’s bid, which was required in the application. After further discussion, the Board voted 5-1 to reject the bid from Reichert and voted 5-1 to accept the bid from Peltz Companies in the amount of $848,076.17.

Currently the Track Fundraising Committee has raised over $330,000 with more potential pledges waiting until the construction begins. The timetable for the project is to begin construction following Track Season and be finished by the first football game on Aug. 24.