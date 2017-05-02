APS Board Approves Nemaha Sports Construction For Track Project

The Alliance Public Schools Board of Education took another step towards building a new Track with the approval of Nemaha Sports Construction of Lincoln as the Construction Manager at Risk. The proposed project will be to construct a new, post-tension concrete track at Bulldog Stadium. Discussion will now begin on creating a contract with Nemaha Sports Construction. Alliance Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker explains the next steps….(click the arrow to access audio)

Dr. Unzicker hopes to have a workable bid for the track project by the May 15th Board meeting and if approved, construction could start this summer. Nemaha Landscape and Sports Construction specializes in Athletic Fields, Parks and Recreation and Hardscapes. Some of their projects include, Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, University of Nebraska Memorial Stadium, Colorado State University Hughes Stadium, Lincoln High School, Grand Island Senior High School and Elkhorn Public Schools.