APS Board Approves Design And Construction Document Phase Of Track Project (Audio Report)

The Alliance Board of Education took action towards building a new Track at Bulldog Stadium during Monday nights regular meeting. The Board approved the design and construction document phase of the track project, which now puts the school in position to go to the bid process of building the track. Superintendent, Dr. Troy Unzicker also shared preliminary estimates on options for the track…asphalt base vs a concrete base and the difference in cost. Dr. Unzicker explains Monday nights action…(click on the arrow to hear audio report)

The Track Committee will continue to fund raise, anyone wishing to make a donation may contact Dr. Unzicker at 308-762-5475.