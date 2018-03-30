Applegarth, 1 Of 9 Area Scholarship Recipients From WESTCO



WESTCO is pleased to announce that Lane Applegarth of Alliance, is one of nine area scholarship recipients for the 2017-18 WESTCO scholarship program. Recipients will each receive a $1,000.00 scholarship to further their education.

Lane is the son of Roger and Barbie Applegarth and will graduate from Alliance High School this spring. Lane will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Civil Engineering.

Other area recipients include Payton Flower of Scottsbluff, Kylee Garrett of Chadron, William Howell of Morrill, Cody Madsen of Chadron, Kaelob Marx of Hay Springs, Madeline Meidell of Sioux County, Kaitlyn Nein of Bridgeport and Victoria Schwartz of Mitchell.

The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.