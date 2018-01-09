APD You Drink & Drive, You Lose Campaign Results

Officers with the Alliance Police Department completed a special enforcement over the holidays focused on removing drunk drivers from the road.

The “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” campaign was held in conjunction with dozens of other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska and many more throughout the country.

During the enforcement, which ran from December 15 to January 1, APD officers removed three drivers from the road for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and one driver for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. In addition to drunk and drugged driving arrest, APD made a total of 123 traffic stops which led to the one felony arrest and the issuance of 42 citations for various violations included speeding (15), driving under suspension (2), no proof of insurance (2), and minor in possession of alcohol (1).

This special enforcement was made possible in part by a grant for over $1,300 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation- Highway Safety Office.