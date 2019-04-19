APD warns of Alliance neighborhood scam

Alliance is experiencing a scam in the form of a flyer.

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, residents on Sheridan Avenue in Alliance are receiving a flyer scam at their front door. The flyer states, “Our neighborhood is now using a free private online network called Nextdoor Alliance/Box Butte and you should join us.”

The flyer then directs citizens to go to a website that claims to be free and private. The website claims to offer provider recommendations, items for sale, lost pets, and updates on crime-safety issues in the neighborhood.

Chief Kiss reminds residents this is a scam, and you should not go to the website listed on the flyer. If you receive a flyer call the Alliance Police Department at (308) 762-4955.