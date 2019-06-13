APD to conduct ‘active shooter training’ at Alliance High School

The Alliance Police Department is hosting an Active Shooter Training, which will be held at the Alliance High School June 17 and 18.

Alliance Police Lt. Kendall Allison said, “We ask members of the community to expect a large Police and Fire Department presence at the Alliance High School during these dates.”

Active shooter incidents are unfortunately a reality in our society.

“Active Shooter training is beneficial to the community and citizens of Alliance because it better prepares police officers and first responders in the event of an active shooter occurrence. Officers and first responders participating in this mock drill will not only receive classroom instruction, but will also receive vital, hands on training,” Allison added.