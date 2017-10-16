APD Seeking Info On Possible Animal Abuse Case

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “On October 12th at approximately 9:15 PM the Alliance Police Department was dispatched to the area of 1400 Block West 6th Street in reference to an animal, which was injured. It was determined in talking to witnesses that it appeared the animal was a dog, which was identified as a grey Pit Bull with a blue nose and a white patch on its chest. The canine was property of Marco and Alex Gonzales. The Pit-Bulls name was “Chevy”.

“One of the witnesses stated that she looked at the canine and observed several holes in its chest that appeared to be bullet holes. When officers arrived it appeared some unknown person picked up the dog and removed it after the remains were looked at. Officers did find blood.

“If anyone has information into this case please contact the police department at 762-4955, or e-mail us at jkiss@bbcpublicsafety.us . The investigation is continuing for Animal Abuse, and Shooting a Firearm within the city limits.”