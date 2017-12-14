APD Respond To Incidents At Area Banks

According to Alliance Police Lt. Jacob Henion, “On December 11th the Alliance Police Department received a report that Richard Garcia, a 29 year old male of Alliance, made a statement about stabbing someone while he was inside First National Bank located at 124 West 3rd Street. Officers later responded to Bank of the West at 224 Box Butte regarding a report that Garcia was very angry inside the bank. It was reported that Garcia became upset because he was attempting to cash a check without required identification. No one was injured during this incident, and there is no evidence of a knife actually being brandished.”

“Garcia was contacted by officers near West 3rd Street and Big Horn Avenue and placed under arrest without incident. Garcia was booked into the Box Butte County Jail for charges of Terroristic Threats and Disturbing the Peace. Garcia has since posted bond and was released.”