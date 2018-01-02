APD Reports On New Year’s Day Assault Case

Alliance, NE – During the early morning hours of January 1, 2018 Alliance Police Department (APD) officers responded to a residence on the 400 block of Emerson Avenue regarding a report of an assault in progress. The victim and witness of the assault provided information that Darik Lujan, a 27 year old male of Alliance, broke into the female victim’s home and choked her. Information was also provided about Lujan possessing a firearm during the incident. Lujan fled the area prior to officers arriving on scene.

Later in the morning of January 1, APD officers contacted McKenzie Pfeiffer, a 21 year old female of Alliance, at 300 South Potash #19. Pfeiffer denied knowing the location of Lujan. Officers on scene heard noises inside the apartment consistent with someone attempting to conceal themselves. Officers located Lujan who was hiding within an attic crawl space inside the apartment, and placed Lujan under arrest.

Lujan was booked into the Box Butte County Jail for suspicion of committing burglary, strangulation, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and resisting arrest.

Pfeiffer was booked into the Box Butte County Jail for suspicion of being an accessory to a felony.