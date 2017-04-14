APD Report Multiple Tire Slashings

According to Alliance Police Lieutenant Edward Tjaden, “During the last week, the City of Alliance Police Department has investigated 7 tire slashings and 1 suspicious circumstance that we believe is related. There have been 7 local vehicles with their tires slashed during the evening/night hours with a similarly shaped/sized sharp object, and another vehicle was rummaged through, but not damaged.”

“The Alliance Police Department asks that local residents please raise their awareness about this issue, and take extra steps to keep track of their vehicles. Residents are encouraged to park their cars in well-lit areas, install and utilize motion-activated outdoor lighting, and to be sure to lock their vehicles. Also, please report any suspicious vehicles or persons.”

“The Alliance Police Department encourages anyone with information about these crimes to contact us.”