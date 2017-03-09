APD Releases New Details On Vehicle-Guide Wire Accident



Around 9am on Thursday Panhandle Post was on scene of a car accident located at West 16th and Emerson in Alliance. According to Alliance Police Lt. Tjaden, “The female driver was traveling on Emerson, turning onto 16th Street, and was affected by a medical condition that led to her losing control of her vehicle. The driver was transported to Box Butte General Hospital, but no accident-related injuries were reported. There was only one vehicle involved, and the Alliance Electrical Department was on scene to inspect and repair the support cable. No power disruption was caused.” No name has been released at this time.