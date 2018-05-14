APD Releases Details On Highway 385 And Mississippi Ave. Accidents



According to Alliance Police Lt. Jake Henion, “The motor vehicle crash at 7th and Mississippi Ave. involved two vehicles. The Alliance Fire Department and Alliance Police Department were dispatched to the scene. No one was transported to the hospital.”

“The motor vehicle crash at Highway 385 and Kansas Street involved two vehicles. The Alliance Fire Department and Alliance Police Department were dispatched to the scene. One patient was transported to Box Butte General Hospital. The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control until the roadway could be cleared of debris.”