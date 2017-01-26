APD Releases Details on 3rd Street Accident (Photos)





According to Alliance Police Lt. Edward Tjaden, “On January 25, 2017 at approximately 11:58am, a motor vehicle accident occurred at 3rd and Sweetwater in Alliance. Two local drivers were involved, one driving a 2014 Jeep and the other driving a 2011 Nissan sedan. The driver of the Jeep was west on 3rd Street, and the driver of the Nissan was moving eastbound on 3rd. The driver of the Nissan had begun turning left onto Sweetwater and struck the driver’s side of the jeep. The driver of the Nissan reported that his vision was obstructed by a large pile of snow in the center of the street, and braking was inhibited by packed snow/ice. The driver of the Jeep reported head/neck pain and was transported to the Box Butte General Hospital. Both drivers reported wearing their seatbelts. No citations were issued.”