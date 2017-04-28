APD Releases Details On 3rd And Flack Accident





According to Lt. Edward Tjaden of the Alliance Police Department, “On April 27, 2017 at approximately 0753 Hours, two vehicles were moving South on Flack Avenue, merging onto 3rd. The driver of the front vehicle, a gray 2011 GMC Sedan, stated she applied her brakes suddenly due to a vehicle exiting a parking lot in front of her. The driver of the rear vehicle, a red 2012 Lincoln SUV, stated she was not able to stop in time and struck the rear bumper of the front vehicle. The driver of the front vehicle complained of pain at the scene and was transported to BBGH. The driver of the rear vehicle was cited at the scene for following too closely and released.”