APD Release More Info On Missing Man, Adrian Madero



The Alliance Police Department received a report of a missing adult from Alliance. Adrian Madero, a 24 year old male of Alliance, was last seen during the morning of March 30, 2018. Madero may be driving a silver 2009 Audi A5 Quattro bearing Nebraska Military Honor License Plates 979AV.

Madero is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair, is approximately five feet nine inches tall, and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

If you spot Madero, or have any information of his whereabouts, call the Alliance Police Department at (308) 762-4955.