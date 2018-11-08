APD Releases Details On 10th And Big Horn Accident In Alliance

On Wednesday, the Alliance Police Department was called to an accident near 10th and Big Horn in Alliance.

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “A vehicle driven by Benjamin E. Nollette, 18, of Alliance was driving a 2006 Pontiac Torrents. Nollette was travelling westbound in the 300 Block of west 10th Street. At the same time Michelle L. Brungard, 25, of Alliance was also westbound. Brungard was driving a 2005 Toyota CSE Sedan in the same block. The Brungard vehicle was slowing for a turning vehicle in front of her. The driver of the Nollette vehicle did not notice Brungard had slowed. Nollette rear ended the Brungard vehicle. The Nollette vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 damage while the Brungard vehicle sustained approximately $1,000 of damage. The driver of the Nollette vehicle received a citation for following too closely.”