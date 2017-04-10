APD Recognizes Dispatchers During Public Safety Telecommunications Week

According to Alliance Police Lieutenant Edward Tjaden, “April 9th through 15th is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week is set aside as a time to honor public safety dispatchers nationwide, and Alliance, Nebraska is no different. Being a dispatcher is much more than answering the phone and transferring calls. Our dispatchers answer tens of thousands of calls for service each year; calls that range from reports of domestic violence to fire alarms. They keep our police officers informed, receive frantic calls from frightened citizens, track the actions of firemen on scene, provide pivotal information during disasters, and even talk people through the performance of CPR and first aid. Dispatchers are a part of every single contact our officers have with the public.”

“Being a dispatcher means being expected to accomplish much with little information, to be calm when others are panicked, and to do it with little to no recognition. It takes more than a willingness to show up to be a dispatcher, it takes a high degree of knowledge and dedication; both to your coworkers and the public.”

“The City of Alliance Police Department is proud of our dispatchers, and wanted to take a moment to let them know during this week of recognition.”