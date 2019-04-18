APD investigating vandalism at Alliance High School

By MIKE GLESINGER

Panhandle Post

The Alliance Police Department is investigating a vandalism that occurred early Wednesday morning at Alliance High School.

Alliance Chief of Police John Kiss, says the suspects entered the high school building in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Officers responded to a fire alarm at the High School just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, the suspects were gone, but had committed significant damage to the hallways and the gymnasium.

Chief Kiss says the vandals used spray paint on the walls and hallways. Police Officers contacted School Officials and they were able to clean things before Alliance hosted the District Music contest on Wednesday.

Chief Kiss says there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is continuing.