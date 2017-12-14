APD Focusing On Drunk Drivers

According to the Alliance Police Department Facebook page the Alliance Police are arresting drunk drivers

this holiday season.

Remember: You Drink & Drive. You Lose.

This holiday season, The Alliance Police Department will work around the clock to keep vehicle drivers and passengers safe as they search for drunk drivers. From December 15, 2017 – January 1, 2018, law enforcement is partnering with the Nebraska Highway Safety Office in a selective enforcement activity You Drink & Drive. You Lose. to get drunk drivers off the street and to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving.

Follow these tips to stay safe on the road this holiday season:

● Remember that it is never okay to drive drunk. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation to get home safely.

● If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

● Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Remember, it is never safe to drink and drive. The Alliance Police Department will be looking for drunk drivers. You Drink & Drive. You Lose.