APD Crime Stoppers: Recent burglaries

By Lt. Kendall Allison

Alliance Police Department

The Alliance Police Department is seeking your assistance in solving two recent burglaries.



-Sometime between the hours of 9:30 P.M. on 03-28-19 and 7:45 A.M. on 03-29-19, person or person’s unknown broke into the Alliance Animal Clinic at 900 Flack. The suspect/s caused damage and removed cash from the business.

-Sometime between the hours of 10:00 P.M. on 04-09-19 and 8:50 A.M. on 04-10-19, person or person’s unknown forced their way into the Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 916 Cheyenne. Upon entry, the suspect/s pried open doors and caused several thousand dollars in damage primarily to the altar area of the church.

If you have any information about these crimes, please call Crime Stoppers at (308) 762-3181. You do not have to give your name and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.