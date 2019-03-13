APD Chief Kiss requesting residents to avoid travel on city streets

Alliance Police Chief John Kiss is requesting all residents avoid travel on city streets unless it is an absolute emergency.

From the heavy snow fall and high winds, substantial drifts have formed and continue to. This makes most city streets impassable.



There have been many reports of vehicles stranded and individuals requesting assistance due to being stuck. City crews are working diligently trying to clear roadways, however mother nature is making it extremely hard for them to keep up.

In most cases, once a route is cleared, it has again begun to drift over. If vehicles continue to get stranded along emergency snow routes, it will make it impossible for our crews and emergency personnel to get through.