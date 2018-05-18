APD Chief Kiss Releases Details On Platte Ave. Vehicle Crash

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “On May 18, 2018, at approximately 9:50 AM, the Alliance Police Department was notified of an injury accident that occurred at West 14th Street and Platte Avenue.”

“Officer’s responded to the accident and found that Steven A. Gerth, 64 of Alliance was driving Northbound on Platte in a 2010 Ford Transit Bus. The second vehicle was driven by Noah R. Freeze, 17 of Alliance was driving a 1991 Dodge Dakota headed eastbound on west 14th Street.”

“The investigation revealed that Mr. Freeze failed to yield to the Transit Bus who was headed Northbound. The Freeze vehicle struck the bus on the left side just behind the driver door. The Freeze vehicle was totaled while the Transient bus received approximately $5000.00 damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.”

“Mr. Freeze received a citation for Failure to Yield to the Right Away, and No Seat Belts.”

“There were three occupants in the Freeze vehicle and two were transported by ambulance. The third occupant was transported by his parents. The three were sent to Box Butte General Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Transit Bus was transported by ambulance as a precaution.”