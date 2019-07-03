APD asks public for help in recent burglary

By SHAUN FRIEDRICHSEN

Alliance Times-Herald

The Alliance Police Department is asking for the community to help them by providing any information they might have about a burglary that occurred at the end of June.

Alliance Police Lieutenant Kendall Allison said on June 26, officers responded to the report of a business burglary in the 600 block of Flack Avenue at 8:20 a.m.

The name of the business is not being released at this time.

Officers noted that several hundred dollars worth of cash was taken from the business.

Anybody who has information on the incident is encouraged to call the Alliance Police Department at (308) 762-4955.