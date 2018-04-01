APD Arrest Alliance Man On Gun Threats Easter Weekend

According to Alliance Police Lt. Jake Henion, “On March 31, 2018, at approximately 3:30AM, officers with the Alliance Police Department responded to a report of a male making threats with a gun in the area of the Meadows Trailer Court. Officers quickly located a vehicle which was suspected of being driven by Darik Lujan, a 27 year old male of Alliance, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled to the north on Highway 385 and was found unoccupied just to the north of Alliance. During a search of the area where the vehicle was located, Lujan was found hiding inside a storm cellar. Lujan was arrested without further incident and booked into the Box Butte County Jail for suspicion of committing terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and flight to avoid arrest (second offense), among numerous additional misdemeanor offenses.”

Assistance from the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol made this timely apprehension possible.