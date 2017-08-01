APD And Sheriff Respond To Assault



According to Alliance Police Lt. Tjaden, “On Monday night at approximately 9:20pm, the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the Alliance Police Department responded to a report of a physical assault. One person had been reported as the primary aggressor in a physical altercation with another person, and had then attempted to assault other people who tried to intervene and stop the fight. One arrest was made, Mari Red Bear, 21 years old, of Alliance was arrested for 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor) assault.”