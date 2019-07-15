Anthony J. Parascand, 94

Anthony J. Parascand, Age 94, found his wings on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Highland Park Care Center. He was born to Anthony Parascand and Madeline (Lombardi) Parascand in Brooklyn, NY, the youngest of seven children, his siblings were, Fredrick, Sarah (Sadie), Nicholas, Salvator (Tooty), Mary and Louise (Lucy). He graduated from Haaren High, Aviation School, in Brooklyn. Tony was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1943 and served until his discharge in Fort Dix in 1946.

In 1945 he married his first wife, Kay Hamos and had two sons, Peter John and Richard Anthony. He brought his family to Alliance in 1949, and began his lifelong career in the wrecking business. He started Alliance Wrecking and Salvage with Park Dobson in January 1952. His passion was life, and the yard. He celebrated life to the fullest.

He found love again with Donna Nay and they married in 1964 giving life to Michael, Mitchell, Michelle and Melanie.

Some of Tony fondest memories are of the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department, he was a lifetime member, and at one time was ranked as Captain. He was proud to say he coached Little League with Tom Podhaisky for many years. He also was a Boy Scout leader with Richard Gonzales for many years too. He loved golfing, bowling, skiing, dancing, fishing, and hunting.

In 2003 he was involved in a severe car accident that changed his life, but didn’t dampen his spirit, although he couldn’t get around as well as he used to, he was determined to return to a normal life, and for many years he did so. Then in 2016 he fell and broke his hip, which impacted his life greatly. In 2018 he moved into Highland Park Care Center, and even though it was not where he really wanted to be, he made the best of it, laughing and joking with staff, residents and visitors. He really made people feel welcome.

Tony is survived by his children Michael (Kenley) of Castle Rock, CO; Mitchell (Nicole) of Centennial, CO; Michelle (Gianni) Barrette of Hillsboro, OR and; Melanie (Jarod) Johnston of Alliance. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by both parents, all of his siblings, and his sons, Richard and Peter.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Nebraska Veterans’ Cemetery. Catholic wake service will be held Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home and continue at the wake service.

Memorials are suggested to the Alliance Volunteer’s Fire Department or the Veterans State Cemetery at Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 902, Alliance, NE 69301.

