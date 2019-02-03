Another strong start, but tough finish sends Eagle women to defeat at SD Mines

Taylor Molstad scored 15 points and Sami Steffeck had 14 as the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Hardrockers defeated Chadron State 60-45 Saturday afternoon.

“It has become a well-known thing in the RMAC that we struggle against a zone and everyone plays a zone against us,” CSC Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “We scored early but then the zone settled in and we struggled to score.”

The loss drops the Eagles to 4-17 overall an 3-12 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Hardrockers improve to 7-12 overall and 4-11 in conference play.

Jessica Harvey made a three pointer with 6:20 remaining in the second quarter to give the Eagles an 18-15 lead, before South Dakota Mines scored seven straight points to secure the lead for good.

Chadron State shot 20 percent from the field while the Hardrockers finished at 41 percent, making 18 of their 44 shots. CSC made 12 of 54 shots.

Both teams made 17 free throws, with CSC having 25 attempts and School of Mines having 29.

The Hardrockers recorded 40 rebounds, compared to Chadron States 38. Of the 38, 20 were offensive for CSC, converting them into 20 points.

“20 points off second chances is a good stat for any team to have,” Raymer said.

South Dakota School of Mines scored 19 points off turnovers and Chadron State scored 18. Each team committed 25 turnovers and each had 22 fouls.

Anna Haugen finished with 17 rebounds for the Hardrockers to lead both teams.

Jessica Harvey led CSC with 11 points, followed by freshman Jori Peters with nine. Peters had a team high three assists, three steals and six rebounds, along with Jessica Lovitt and McKenna McClintic .

The Eagles are on the road again next weekend as they face Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.