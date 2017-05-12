Another Pursuit In Scottsbluff

According to Captain Robert Straub of the Scottsbluff Police Dept, “On 05/11/17 @ 6:38pm a Scottsbluff Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu in the 1500 block of East 12thStreet. The vehicle immediately fled from the officer. The suspect vehicle turned north onto Sugar Factory Road and headed out of town at a very high rate of speed. Scottsbluff Officers continued to pursue the vehicle as it continued north. Approximately 2 miles into Sioux County the roadway ends and the pursuit ended in a steep ravine. Scottsbluff Officers took three subjects into custody at the scene and the suspect vehicle was towed back to Scottsbluff. The suspect vehicle driver was identified a Ray. D. Torres (23Years Old) of Scottsbluff and was subsequently arrested on the listed charges. A female passenger identified as McKayla Archibeque (27 yo) also of Scottsbluff was arrested as well. A 12 year old male was also in the vehicle and was identified as a relative of Torres the juvenile was released to a relative.”

Ray D. Torres was arrested on the following charges-

Flight to Avoid Arrest

Willful Reckless Driving

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Child Abuse

Torres also had a warrant out of Weld County Colorado for Dangerous drugs.

McKayla Archibeque was arrested for-

Possession of Stolen Property

Scottsbluff Police were assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Department.