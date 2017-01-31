Another New Business in Alliance for 2017, Auburn Moon Salon

On Monday morning the Eagle Radio News Department attended the official ribbon cutting for another new business in Alliance, Auburn Moon Salon. The building is located at 1021 West 3rd Street on the south side of the street in between Kaiser Tire’s new location, and the Curiosity Shop. This brand new building was built from the ground up. Owner Annie Lewandowski said she opened up in December. We asked Lewandowski how she got the idea to start her new business, and she says, “I started doing hair at Rock, Paper, Scissors, and I always kinda dreamed of doing my own thing and working for myself.” Lewandowski told Eagle Radio she’s from Chicago, and has been working with hair for nine years. Annie said she named the business due to, “always being into the harvest moon, different moons, and she likes the hair color auburn.” You can hear our entire audio interview below.