Another Mild Earthquake Nudges Central Nebraska

STAPLETON, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that another mild earthquake has struck central Nebraska.

The 3.7 magnitude temblor was recorded around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) east-southeast of Stapleton. It occurred about 3 miles (5 kilometers) below the surface. No damage has been reported.

On Monday a quake measuring 3.3 magnitude struck a little after 4:30 a.m. at a spot about 3 miles (5 kilometers) under the surface, 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of Arnold in Custer County.