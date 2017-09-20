Sen. Bob Krist Statement Regarding Latest Prison Escape: “Yet another example of what an overcrowded prison system means for the safety of all Nebraskans.”

Sen. Bob Krist, made the following statement late Wednesday regarding media reports that a Nebraska State Penitentiary prisoner escaped after overpowering a deputy while being transported to Dodge County and fled in a stolen government car west of Ithaca in Saunders County.

“Today we’ve seen yet another example of what an overcrowded prison system means for the safety of all Nebraskans. While we don’t yet know the full circumstances that led to today’s escape, the system broke down once again, putting law enforcement and the public in grave danger. After a thorough investigation, we must make real and lasting changes to procedures so this doesn’t ever happen again.”

“In response to yet another threat to the safety of Nebraskans, I renew my request that the Governor declare an emergency for our prison system. Our prisons have become the number one public safety issue in Nebraska, and the time to act is now.”

News reports indicated that the deputy suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation