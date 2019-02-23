Another close contest slips from Eagles late, 74-70 at CSU-Pueblo

Chadron State shrunk Colorado State University-Pueblo Thunderwolve’s lead to two or less seven times in the fourth quarter, but never once took the lead as Pueblo defeated CSC 74-70 Friday night.

“We had a fire tonight and wanted this game bad,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “We had too many turnovers and couldn’t pull out the victory.”

Chadron State committed 24 turnovers compared to the Thunderwolves nine.

Pueblo opened the game by building its largest lead, 26-15 with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter. Chadron State slowly chipped away and trailed 33-29 at half.

Midway through the third quarter, after being down by six, the Eagles scored eight straight points in the paint, six being by Rebecca Stevenson , to take a 41-39 lead. CSU-Pueblo proceeded to score the next five points and remained in the lead for the rest the game.

The Thunderwolves finished 25 of 71 from the field for 35 percent. Chadron State made 23 of its 57 field goal attempts for 40 percent.

CSC finished 74 percent from the charity stripe, making 20 of 27 attempts, while Pueblo made 22 of 33 attempts for 66 percent.

Chadron State outrebounded CSU-Pueblo 50 to 39 in the loss and had six more assists with 12.

JaNaiya Davis scored a game-high 23 points and shot eight of 18 from the field for the Thunderwolves. Jenna Knafelc was the next high score for Pueblo, with 19 points. Lauren Heyn finished with a double-double, recording 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Four players finished in double figures for the Eagles. Rebecca Stevenson finished with a season high 18 points and had nine rebounds. Jessica Harvey recorded 14 points, seven being from the free-throw line, while Taryn Foxen scored 11 and Angelique Gall had 10.

Foxen had a game high five assists.

The loss drops Chadron State to 4-22 overall and 3-17 in the RMAC. The Thunderwolves improve to 15-11 overal and 13-7 in conference play.

The Eagels resume action as they face New Mexico Highlands tomorrow in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m