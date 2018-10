The Annual St. Agnes Chili Feed is this Friday, October 12th from 4:30pm to 7pm in Alliance. They will have bowls of all you can eat chili, beer beard, hot dogs, veggies, and desert. The Homecoming Bulldog football game against the Scottsbluff Bearcats will be after the feed.

During the feed you’ll have a chance to win Nebraska Husker Volleyball and Husker tickets as well. There will also be a silent auction.