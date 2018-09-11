Annual Luncheon To Benefit National Honor Flight In Crawford

Northwest Auto Body and Paint in Crawford will be holding it’s 2nd Annual Nebraska Honor Flight Luncheon Saturday, September 22nd in Crawford during the Legend Buttes Rumble Car Show. Last year they raised a little under $1,300 with all proceeds benefiting the Nebraska Honor Flight. They will be holding the Luncheon at 218 Pine Street. We spoke with April Grant about the event, what kind of food they’ll be having, touched on the upcoming Honor Flight, and more. You can listen to that audio below.