Annual CSC-Black Hills State Battle Set for Spearfish Saturday

Long-time gridiron rivals Chadron State and Black Hills State, both hoping to close their seasons on a high note, will collide Saturday in Spearfish during their next-to-last contests of 2017. Kickoff will be at noon.

The Eagles are 5-4 for the season and 5-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference while the Yellow Jackets are 4-4 in both categories.

Particularly in recent years, the game has had some interesting implications since Jay Long was the Black Hills mentor before taking over as the Eagles’ head coach in 2012. Long was succeeded as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach by John Reiners, who had been on the CSC football coaching staff for 15 years before moving to Black Hills as an assistant to Long in 2009.

Both are Chadron State graduates and former CSC football players.

Although Chadron State owns a 56-15-2 advantage in the all-time series that dates back to 1912, the last three games have been nail-biters. CSC won the first two 33-28 and 39-38, but Black Hills survived 21-19 last year for its first win over the Eagles in 13 games dating back to 1986.

The Eagles’ out-yarded the Yellow Jackets 408 to 278 last fall, but Black Hills came up with six turnovers and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Both teams have had their ups and downs this season. Chadron State seemed to be on track after defeating New Mexico Highlands 55-35 and South Dakota Mines 29-17, but was thwarted by Colorado Mines 27-15 at home last Saturday. Long said he was disappointed by his team’s effort against the Orediggers, who were 4-4 when the game kicked off.

“We got off to a great start with that 9-0 lead, but never got in a rhythm on offense and gave up some really big plays on defense,” Long noted. “We still need to find ways to get in the end zone more often.”

After going 0-11 in 2015, the Yellow Jackets were one of college football’s surprise teams last year, when they finished 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the RMAC.

This year’s road has been bumpier, but they could go 6-4 in the conference with wins over CSC and Colorado Mines in their final two tests.

This fall, the Jackets have squeezed out a 47-41 overtime win versus Adams State and nipped South Dakota Mines 25-24. They’ve also downed New Mexico Highlands 50-40 and blanked Western State 40-0.

The losses have been to Fort Lewis 17-13, Dixie State 38-16, Colorado Mesa 49-37 and CSU-Pueblo 49-0 two weeks ago. The Yellow Jackets were idle last Saturday, giving them two weeks to prepare for the Eagles.

The Jackets’ leading offensive weapon is senior running back Phydell Paris, who is the school’s all-time leading rusher. He finished with 1,314 yards, including 164 on 38 carries against CSC, last fall. This season, Paris has rushed 192 times, the most in the RMAC, for 849 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 106 yards per game ranks third in the conference.

Junior quarterback Ryan Hommel has completed exactly half of his 264 passes for 1,620 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s been picked off nine times.

The Black Hills defense includes junior safety Drew Hebel, who was a consensus All-American last season when he led the nation with nine interceptions.

All told, the Jackets swiped 25 passes a year ago, including five against the Eagles. So far in 2017, they’ve claimed 13, including three by Hebel.

Another BH defender, end Thayer Sauter, a 6-0, 245-pound senior, leads the RMAC in tackles with 82. The Jackets rank second in the conference in first downs yielded with 145, or just 18 per game.

Following the visit to Spearfish, the Eagles will end their season at home next Saturday against CSU-Pueblo.