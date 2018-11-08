Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Annual Black and Cardinal Classic wrestling event at CSC Thursday

by Leave a Comment

The annual Chadron State College wrestling Black and Cardinal Classic is set to take place Thursday, November 8, at 6 p.m. in the Nelson Physical Activity Center in Chadron.

This year’s lineup features a lengthy list of matches, including at least one in each of 10 weight classes. Several classifications have more than one bout scheduled.

As is the tradition, the CSC squad splits up into two teams, calling themselves Black and Cardinal. Traditional college wrestling rules will apply, and the team scoring the most points after 14 matches will be the winner.

The instraquad dual will be aired through the Chadron State Eagles Facebook page at facebook.com/csceagles.

Projected matchups:

BLACK TEAM CARDINAL TEAM
Wt. Name Name
174 Preston Renner vs Tucker Allison
141 Chance Karst vs Joe Ritzen
125 Joe Taylor vs Clay Eagle
133 Jeffrey Phillips vs Brandon Kile
149 Chase Clasen vs Caleb Haskell
157 Steven Lahnert vs Jake Otuafi
165 Johnny Porter vs Tate Allison
165 Kodiak French vs Javen Palmer
174 Preston Renner vs Matt Hebel
184 Heber Shepherd vs Terry Winstead
141 Colton Adams vs Joe Ritzen
184 Jay Westcott vs Gavin Eason
197 Aspen Naylor vs Wade French
285 Rulon Taylor vs Mason Watt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *