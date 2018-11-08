Annual Black and Cardinal Classic wrestling event at CSC Thursday

The annual Chadron State College wrestling Black and Cardinal Classic is set to take place Thursday, November 8, at 6 p.m. in the Nelson Physical Activity Center in Chadron.

This year’s lineup features a lengthy list of matches, including at least one in each of 10 weight classes. Several classifications have more than one bout scheduled.

As is the tradition, the CSC squad splits up into two teams, calling themselves Black and Cardinal. Traditional college wrestling rules will apply, and the team scoring the most points after 14 matches will be the winner.

The instraquad dual will be aired through the Chadron State Eagles Facebook page at facebook.com/csceagles.

Projected matchups: