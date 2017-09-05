Anna Forsstrom, 97

Anna Grace Forsstrom, 97, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Good Samaritan Evergreen Vista. She was born March 11, 1920 in Alliance, the fourth child, to Carl and Margaret (Weinel) Kohrman. Anna went to school at Box Butte County District 55 and attended Alliance High School.

She met Ingvald (Chub) Forsstrom at a country dance. They were united in marriage on March 11, 1939. Chub and Anna lived in and around Hemingford for 12 years. Then the family moved north of Alliance in 1951 residing there until 1969 when they moved into Alliance. Anna and Chub celebrated 43 years and were blessed with three children, Larry, Sharon, and Mark.

Anna was a longtime member of the Methodist Church. She loved country music and was proud to belong to the Panhandle Country Music Association attending their dances every month. She enjoyed volunteering and spent a lot of time actively involved with RSVP. Anna was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

Anna is survived by her son, Larry and Susan Forsstrom; daughter, Sharon Griffith and Jeff Cole, all of Alliance; and son, Mark and Julie Forsstrom, of Osceola, IA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Anna and Glen Schild of Rapid, City, SD; Lori and Ken Rein of Alliance; Eric and Courtney Wallace of Davis City, IA; Katie and Brian Phillips of Osceola, IA; and Jeff and Misty Cole of Eaton, CO; her great-grandchildren, Nathan and Jacob Schild; Tyson and Tiffany Rein; Kolbee Rein; Noah, Gabriel, and Kaeding Phillips; Kynlee Wallace; Sheldon and Trace Cole; and a great-great granddaughter, Ariana, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Chub; her son-in-law, Jerry Griffith; her brother, John Kohrman; her sisters, Rose Swanson, Lillian Morgan, and Margaret Ridgley.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 on Friday, Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church. In honor of Anna’s love of the Huskers, please wear Red or casual dress.

Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

