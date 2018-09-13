Animal Rights Group Wants Creighton University To Be Fined

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An animal rights watchdog group wants regulators to fine Creighton University for problems in one of its animal research projects.

Ohio-based Stop Animal Exploitation Now said Wednesday that it had filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking for the maximum fine of $10,000 per violation to be imposed.

Creighton officials said in a letter to regulators earlier this year that corrective measures were taken after the university discovered some incomplete records and instances of protocol not being followed.

Creighton spokeswoman Cindy Workman says USDA inspectors didn’t issue any citations in their 2018 and 2017 inspections, so this complaint may relate to older issues that have already been resolved.