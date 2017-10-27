Animal Abuse Investigation Details Released

According to Alliance Police Lt. Jacob Henion, “Alliance Police Department Chief Kiss previously released information on an active investigation involving possible animal abuse, and requested additional information from the public, stating, “On October 12th at approximately 9:15 PM the Alliance Police Department was dispatched to the area of 1400 Block West 6th Street in reference to an animal which was injured. It was determined in talking to witnesses that it appeared the animal was a dog, which was identified as a grey Pit Bull with a blue nose and a white patch on its chest. The canine was property of Marco and Alex Gonzales, the Pit Bull’s name was ‘Chevy.’”

“A tip from a citizen had recently been received regarding this investigation. During the evening of October 26, Officers with the Alliance Police Department determined through interviews and statements from witnesses that Gerald Whartman, a 68 year old male of Alliance, was responsible for the killing and disposal of the dog “Chevy’s” body. Whartman claimed he shot at the dog with a pellet gun in attempt to scare it away from his property, and did not intend to kill the animal. The body of dog was recovered in rural Box Butte County. The BB gun used to kill the dog was also recovered by law enforcement. Whartman was cited for animal abuse.”

The Alliance Police Department is thankful for the public’s support and assistance in bringing this investigation to a close.