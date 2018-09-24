Angler Access Area Closed At Lake Ogallala

The Lake Ogallala angler access area located in the northwest corner of the lake will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 24 to undergo restoration.

The restoration project will address the existing shoreline protection structures and eroding sidewalks.

The project is slated to be complete next summer. Once finished, the project will complement the new 125-foot floating fishing bridge that was installed in 2017, along with enhancing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) amenities and angler access to the area.

Anglers wishing to utilize the area will still have access to the floating bridge from the north stairwell until early 2019.

The Keith County Visitor’s Committee, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission provided funding for this project.