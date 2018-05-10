Angels blank Rockies 8-0, Yankees continue torrid stretch & Mets make silly mistake

Rene Rivera had a big hand in this win even if it was tender and sore after the game.

It’s not every day a catcher gets hit by two foul tips in the same inning and in the same spot.

Rivera shook off the pain in his right thumb and later hit a solo homer as he helped the Los Angeles Angels beat Colorado 8-0 on Wednesday to end the Rockies’ six-game winning streak.

“Nothing to worry about,” Rivera said after returning from the X-ray room. “I can’t remember (if that’s happened before). Probably. We get hit a lot.”

Rivera took a foul tip off the bat of Trevor Story in the fourth. After a visit from the trainer, Rivera threw one of his practice tosses into left field.

Soon after, Chris Iannetta’s foul tip struck Rivera in the same spot, with the ball rolling up his arm. Rivera held on to it in the crook of his arm to record the strikeout.

“I don’t know how I caught it,” Rivera said.

His hand throbbing in the seventh, Rivera drove a fastball from Chris Rusin over the fence in right-center for his second homer this season.

“There’s a huge knot on his hand,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I was expecting he was going to come out the game. He said, ‘Let me try it.’ He ended up playing a great game.”

Jaime Barria (3-1) allowed five hits and struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings. Relievers Justin Anderson, Jose Alvarez and Akeel Morris allowed three hits the rest of the way as the Angels improved to 14-4 on the road.

It was another gem for Barria, who took a no-hitter into the sixth against Baltimore in his previous start. The right-handed Barria kept the Rockies off balance by relying on a sneaky slider and fastball that was in the low 90s.

“He was great,” Rivera said. “Came out attacking the zone.”

Zack Cozart and Justin Upton both homered in the third to make it a 4-0 game — more than enough for Barria.

Tyler Anderson (2-1) struggled over five innings and allowed four runs. His outing snapped Colorado’s string of nine straight quality starts.

Ian Desmond had a rough day at the plate, striking out four times and leaving six runners on base. Desmond is now hitting .176 this season.

“Today it looked like he wasn’t seeing the slider,” explained manager Bud Black, whose team was 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position. “He will turn up tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

Rockies: The Rockies will see a familiar face on the mound Thursday when RHP Jhoulys Chacin (2-1, 4.08 ERA) throws for Milwaukee. Chacin was with the Rockies from 2009-14. Colorado will throw RHP German Marquez (2-3, 4.76).

AROUND THE MAJORS – WEDNESDAY

— Brett Gardner capped a slump-busting performance with a go-ahead two-run triple off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning, Aaron Judge followed with a homer and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-6 for their 17th victory in 18 games. Kimbrel entered with two on and one out to face Gardner seeking his first ever five-out save. Gardner drilled a ball into left-center field, well over the head of center fielder Mookie Betts, who was playing shallow.

— Yangervis Solarte hit a game-tying double in the eighth inning and Justin Smoak followed with a go-ahead double as Toronto rallied to beat Seattle, 5-2. Toronto started the eighth with five straight hits off Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio (1-1), turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

— Carlos Santana had three hits and five RBIs, Nick Pivetta struck out seven in five scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants, 11-3. The Phillies will try to sweep the four-game series Thursday afternoon.

— Kyle Farmer’s sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning that included mistakes by Arizona’s bullpen and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the NL West-leading Diamondbacks 6-3. The scuffling Dodgers improved to 4-8 against their division rivals this season.

— Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning and San Diego’s bullpen pitched four scoreless innings to lift the Padres past the Washington Nationals 2-1. Manuel Margot opened the seventh with a single — his third hit of the game — and stole second before advancing to third on catcher Matt Wieters’ throwing error. Szczur doubled off reliever Trevor Gott to score Margot with the go-ahead run.

—Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves set a franchise record for consecutive shutout innings on the road Wednesday night in a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Wilson Ramos’ two-run single with two outs in the eighth ended a string of 34 straight shutout innings for the Braves, who won for the seventh straight time on the road.

— Mark Trumbo delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning, Chris Davis homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 to end a seven-game losing streak. Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored twice for the Orioles, who had lost 18 of their previous 21 games. Lucas Duda homered and drove in three runs for the Royals.

—The New York Mets wasted a first-inning rally by batting out of turn, at the start of a 2-1 afternoon loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Wilmer Flores batted second and struck out against Sal Romano for the second out of the inning. Asdrubal Cabrera came up next, and doubled to left. When cleanup hitter Jay Bruce came to the plate, umpire Gabe Morales took out the lineup card the Mets had turned in and called an out for batting out of turn.

— Gerrit Cole struck out nine to raise his major league-leading total to 86, and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Max Stassi and Derek Fisher hit consecutive home runs with two outs in the seventh off Daniel Mengden for a 2-1 lead, and Yuli Gurriel added a two-run double against Yusmiero Petit that extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

— Carlos Carrasco struck out 14 in a complete game, Tyler Naquin and Francisco Lindor homered, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2. Carrasco gave up five hits, walked one and threw 117 pitches. It was his 10th complete game in 149 big league starts.

— Colin Moran hit a two-run homer that capped a four-run rally against Nate Jones in the ninth inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates over Chicago 6-5 and sending the last-place White Sox to their ninth loss in 10 games. Chicago took a 5-2 lead into the ninth but lost its fifth in a row and fell to 9-25. Chicago is off to its second-worst 34-game start behind an 8-26 opening in 1948.

— Kris Bryant hit his 100th career homer, Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell connected in an eight-run third inning, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Miami Marlins 13-4. The Cubs outscored the Marlins 31-9 in a three-game sweep after dropping a season-high five in a row.

— Nomar Mazara led off the 10th inning with his second homer of the game to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 victory over Detroit. The Rangers took two of three to win their first home series this season. It was the first career game-ending homer for Mazara. He has 10 homers this season.