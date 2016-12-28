Angeline Morava, 88

Funeral services for Angeline Morava of Crawford, Nebraska will be on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Crawford with Pastor Matt Parker officiating. Burial will be at the Hemingford Cemetery.

Angeline passed away on December 26, 2016 at the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford.

Mrs. Morava was born on May 27, 1928 in Box Butte County, Nebraska.

She was 88.

A memorial has been established for the Harrison or Crawford Volunteer Fire Departments. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.