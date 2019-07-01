Angelica Bixby, 48

Graveside services for Angelica Bixby of Chadron, Nebraska will he held on Friday, July 5, 2019

at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Point Cemetery outside of Gordon, Nebraska.

Angelica Bixby passed away on June 24, 2019 at her home in Chadron.

Angelica Lynn (Beck) Bixby was born on June 12, 1971 in Grand Island, Nebraska. She was 48.

A memorial has been established as the donor’s choice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

