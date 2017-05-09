Angela Hudson Named Chadron Teacher Of The Month



The Eagle Radio team celebrated the Chadron area April teacher of the month at Chadron Primary this past week with Angela Hudson and her kindergarten class. The kids talked about all the fun things they have learned this school year including math, symmetry, reading and more! They were also excited because school will be out soon and they have begun their countdown to school days left. In addition to school days left, the class is also keeping track of how many days they have been in school. There was excitement around the whole class when Whitney from Tada Quilt Shop and Art studio in Chadron presented some healthy treats of fruit to the class and the chatter began of what their favorite fruits were. You can see from just being in the class for those 15 minutes, how much fun the students have and how they not only enjoy each other, but they enjoy their teacher also. It’s been a blast being able to award teachers in our area for being outstanding! We will honor one more teacher in the Chadron area before school lets out for the year, so if you know of a teacher in your school that is phenomenal send in a nomination for teacher of the month, you never know if they’re going to be the next teacher recognized!

It’s not too late to make your nomination for a future Teacher of the Month winner! Look for the online form here on Panhandle Post or drop off your nomination letter at any of our participating Teacher of the Month sponsors:

In Alliance:

Total Reflections Salon

American Family Insurance

Hometown Heroes Pizza and Subs

Sweet Bre’s Floral and Gifts

Fizzy’s

In Chadron:

Upper Niobrara White NRD

Arrow Building Center

Nebraska Tire

Ta-Da Quilt Shop and Art Studio