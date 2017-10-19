Ammie Frost, Hemingford Teacher Of The Month



It was a fun Monday kicking off the teacher of the month in the Alliance area with Ammie Frost, kindergarten teacher at Hemingford Elementary. Even though the school year has just begun the learning is in full force for the kindergarten room. When asked about what the students have been learning the answers varied from reading and spelling to math, and loads of fun! The students are loving their fun teacher!

When Ammie received her award, there was cheers and hugs all around. Those students value and appreciate their teacher for not only being a patient, fantastic teacher but also a caring compassionate, positive role model in their lives, says Olivia Hasenauer General Manager of Eagle Radio.