Ammie Frost, Hemingford Teacher Of The Month

It was a fun Monday kicking off the teacher of the month in the Alliance area with Ammie Frost, kindergarten teacher at Hemingford Elementary. Even though the school year has just begun the learning is in full force for the kindergarten room. When asked about what the students have been learning the answers varied from reading and spelling to math, and loads of fun! The students are loving their fun teacher!
When Ammie received her award, there was cheers and hugs all around. Those students value and appreciate their teacher for not only being a patient, fantastic teacher but also a caring compassionate, positive role model in their lives, says Olivia Hasenauer General Manager of Eagle Radio.
We’re excited to see who will be the October Teacher of the month for both Alliance and Chadron area, we’re still taking nominations via the panhandle post. These teachers who have been recognized, they are so grateful and thankful that we are thinking of them and all they do! Even if a teacher was awarded teacher of the month last year, it’s a new school year and we’re ready to celebrate those teachers again. Send us your nominations, we read through every one of them and love hearing about great teachers! https://www.panhandlepost.com/october-teacher-of-the-month/
Thank you to these local business sponsors!
Alliance Area
Title Sponsor: Total Reflections Salon
Party Sponsor: Great Western Bank
Participating Sponsors:
Grocery Kart
Bob Neville- State Farm Insurance
Heartland Real Estate
Dairy Queen
Sheila Lux- Farmer’s Insurance
Webb Orthodontics
Chadron Area
Title Sponsor: Upper Niobrara White NRD
Party Sponsor: Chadron Chamber of Commerce
Participating Sponsors:
Nebraskaland Tire
Webb Orthodontics
