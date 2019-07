American Legion Baseball Scores/Updates

Here is the latest from Junior and Senior American Legion Baseball State and Area Tournaments.

The Class B Junior State Tournament began Saturday, July 20 in McCook.

Opening day scores:

Beatrice 9

Alliance 2

Hickman 1

Roncalli 0

Waverly 10

Broken Bow 5

Central City 16

McCook 6

Sunday July 21

Roncalli 3

Alliance 1 Alliance eliminated

McCook 8

Broken Bow 3 Broken Bow eliminated

Hickman 9

Beatrice 1

Central City 6

Waverly 4

Monday July 22

Beatrice vs McCook…1 pm CT

Waverly vs Roncalli….4 pm CT

Hickman vs Central City….7 pm CT

B7 Senior Area Tournament…Ogallala

Saturday July 20

Alliance 5

Chadron 3

Ogallala 8

Sidney 0 Sidney eliminated

Sunday July 21

Alliance 8

Gering 0

Ogallala 8

Chadron 0 Chadron eliminated

Monday July 22

6 pm MT..Ogallala vs Gering (losing team eliminated)

Tuesday July 23

Alliance vs Gering/Ogallala winner…5:30 pm MT…2nd game immediately following 1st game if necessary

Class C7 Area Tournament…Valentine

Sunday July 21

Bridgeport 7

Albion 5 Albion eliminated

Monday July 22…Championship

Bridgeport vs Valentine….6 pm CT….2nd game if necessary, will follow immediately after the 1st game.