Amber Wilkins Gets Sioux County Teacher Of The Month (Chadron Area)



Our team will travel the back roads of Sioux County to honor great teachers! The Alliance/Chadron Eagle Radio team traveled to the Pink School House to honor Amber Wilkins as the Chadron Area October teacher of the month. Amber serves the rural Sioux County community at the Pink School House along with Donna Skavdahl teaching students kindergarten through 8th grade. Olivia Hasenauer, General Manager stated, “It’s always a joy to be able to recognize outstanding teachers, however this one was extra special because we traveled so far to honor a teacher at a very small rural school house. We’re used to walking into bigger schools with multiple classrooms and many many students, however this group is unique. The students help each other, they are patient about learning together and growing together.” When asked what makes Mrs. Wilkins so special, the kids were not short on the many answers, she’s kind, caring, funny, and a great patient teacher. Both Amber and Donna expressed their delight in teaching their students over the years and being able to teach in a small school setting.

