Amber Smith named BBGH 2016 Employee of the Year



Amber Smith, (RT)(R)(M) was named Box Butte General Hospital’s Employee of the Month in November of 2016. The BBGH Diagnostic Imaging Department technician topped that distinction Friday, January 20 at the hospital’s annual Recognition Dinner when it was announced that the employees of BBGH had voted that she be named the 2016 Employee of the Year.

Ms. Smith is an exceptional employee at BBGH. She has gone out of her way to fix artifacts in the MRI room in order to ensure high quality images for the hospital’s patients. Ms. Smith constantly takes calls while off duty to help with machine problems and answer questions about exams.

She is competent in five different modalities in the Diagnostic Imaging Department. On any given day Amber performs most of them. She is constantly hopping from one to another and also helps with the front desk operators.

Amber has been a great reference for her department. She is always positive and excellent with patient care. Amber also serves as the student mentor; viewing exams, patient care and all other responsibilities of their training. Congratulations Amber for being chosen as the 2016 Employee of the Year!

